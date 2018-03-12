Quantcast

Judge: ATF stings should be ‘relegated… to the past’

By: Associated Press Michael Tarm March 12, 2018

CHICAGO — A judge in Chicago on Monday urged federal law enforcement to stop conducting stings in which undercover agents talk suspects into agreeing to steal non-existent drugs from fictitious stash houses, saying they too often target minorities and should become a relic of the past. Reading parts of his 73-page ruling during a hearing, Chief ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo