Danny Severn | St. John Properties

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2018

St. John Properties Inc., a full-service real estate development and management company, has promoted Danny Severn to director of development for the Virginia and central Maryland region. Severn, who was previously director of leasing for the Virginia and central Maryland, has worked with the company since 2009. In his new role, he will be responsible for day-to-day ...

