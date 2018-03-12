Quantcast

Ellicott City woman honored as SBA’s Md. Small Business Person of the Year

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2018

Tamara Michele Beideman, the owner of Ellicott City-based Elizabeth Jane Inc., was named Maryland’s Small Business Person of the Year Monday by U.S. Small Business Administration Director Linda McMahon. She was one of 52 honorees chosen from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico for the honor. Beiderman, who runs women’s clothing store Sweet ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo