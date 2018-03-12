ADVERTISEMENT

FAMILY LAW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Hartel, DeSantis & Howie, LLP, an Anne Arundel County, Maryland litigation law firm, has an immediate opening for a family law associate attorney admitted in Maryland. Qualified candidate must have a minimum of three (3) years legal experience in Maryland family law litigation, and the ability to handle cases from beginning to end with moderate supervision. You will be responsible for all phases of family law cases, including but not limited to protective orders, pleadings, discovery, motions hearings, mediations, depositions, and trials. Salary commensurate with experience. Bonuses given for self-generated family law and personal injury cases. Benefits include health, dental, vision, employer-paid life and LTD and STD, Aflac, free parking, vacation, and 401(k) with employer match.