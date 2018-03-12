Quantcast

Fawn View Farms, The Bayou Restaurant win 2017 Harford County Business Recycling and Waste Reduction awards

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2018

Harford County government, in partnership with Maryland Environmental Service, has awarded its 2017 Business Recycling and Waste Reduction Awards to Fawn View Farm and Fawn View Manor Farm of Pylesville, and The Bayou Restaurant in Havre de Grace. These annual awards, now in their third year, promote environmental conservation by celebrating local organizations that offer innovative ...

