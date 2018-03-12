Quantcast

By: Jobs March 12, 2018

FULL TIME
LEGAL ASSISTANT
AV rated Lutherville Elder Law, Estate, and Special Needs law firm seeks experienced full time legal assistant. Excellent computer and social skills required. Knowledge of WordPerfect, Time Matters, and Time Slips helpful. Experience drafting Wills, Power of Attorneys, and Trusts along with recording deeds a plus. Great fast paced work environment, excellent benefits, convenient location, and free parking.
