FULL TIME

LEGAL ASSISTANT

AV rated Lutherville Elder Law, Estate, and Special Needs law firm seeks experienced full time legal assistant. Excellent computer and social skills required. Knowledge of WordPerfect, Time Matters, and Time Slips helpful. Experience drafting Wills, Power of Attorneys, and Trusts along with recording deeds a plus. Great fast paced work environment, excellent benefits, convenient location, and free parking.

Please send your resume to