Quantcast

General Assembly approves judges’ first pay raise in 3 years

Salaries will increase $5,000 annually for four years

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 12, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland judges will receive their first pay raise since 2015 this July, as the Senate on Monday night joined the House in passing a resolution calling for a $5,000 annual boost for the next four years. The resolution does not require Gov. Larry Hogan's signature. The Senate’s 42-2 vote followed testimony from Court of Appeals ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo