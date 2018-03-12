Quantcast

Md. consumers without subsidies left behind in ACA debate

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter March 12, 2018

Maryland's uninsured rate under the Affordable Care Act has dropped to 6 percent, but people who make too much money for tax credits have found themselves on the outside. Susan and Jeff Frangione lost well-paying jobs with good benefits during the recession. Now, Susan Frangione, 58, works as the government/fleet specialist for a Montgomery County car dealership. ...

