Robert K. Gazic and Cassie Costin | SECU

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2018

Robert K. Gazic and Cassie Costin have been promoted to community market leader with SECU. Gazic will be the community market leader for Annapolis and Crofton while Costin will work in the Greenbelt and University of Maryland, College Park branches. Gazic and Costin will have responsibility for supporting SECU in these communities through business development and financial ...

