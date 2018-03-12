Quantcast

Senate passes omnibus crime bill; attention shifts to House

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 12, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – The Senate on Monday night passed omnibus anti-crime legislation that would provide enhanced penalties for gun crimes, broader wiretapping authority in firearms investigations, stiffer punishments for witness intimidation and greater funding for witness-relocation and community-based educational, vocational and social programs that offer alternatives to gangs. With the Senate’s 36-8 vote, attention shifts to the ...

