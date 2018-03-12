Quantcast

Sergio Larrain | SHIFT

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2018

SHIFT, a Baltimore-based management consulting and recruiting company, announced Sergio Larrain will be the managing director for SHIFT’s new office in Seattle. With more than 15 years of national and global leadership experience for Microsoft, Larrain will apply his expertise to continue SHIFT’s mission on the West Coast. His close work with the IT industry allowed ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo