ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING OFFICER

The Anne Arundel County Maryland Government is searching for an Administrative Hearing Officer. Anne Arundel County lies south of Baltimore City and about a half hour’s drive east of Washington DC. At almost 600 square miles it is home to more than 560,000 residents and 14,000 businesses. With more than 530 miles of coastline along the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, Anne Arundel County is one of the most beautiful jurisdictions in the United States. Add to that, the large rural area within the county, and its many parks and environmental features. Additionally, Anne Arundel County’s vibrant growth and strong economic development comes from it being the home of the Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Fort George G Meade, many defense industries, and the U.S. Naval Academy. Anne Arundel County is also home to the State Capital, Annapolis.

The Administrative Hearing Officer is an appointed position serving at the pleasure of the County Executive to conduct quasi-judicial hearings on zoning and other matters: shall be charged with the responsibility and duty of conducting public hearings on a petition filed for a change in or reclassification of the use to which a particular piece of property is subject according to the appropriate zoning map in effect at the time; may grant variances from and make special exceptions to the zoning laws, regulations, ordinances or resolutions.

Successful candidates will have graduated from an accredited school of law; admission to the bar of the State; and considerable training and experience to conduct quasi-judicial hearings on zoning and other matters. An acceptable combination of education and experience may be considered.

Preference will be given to candidates with Hearing Officer experience.

Anne Arundel County Government offers an excellent fringe benefit package and salary commensurate with the candidate’s qualifications and responsibilities. This position has an annual salary range of $99,239 to $171,028.

Interested candidates should submit a copy of their resume and a cover letter to the following:

Anne Arundel County Office of Personnel

Attention: Jackie Atkinson

An Equal Opportunity Employer