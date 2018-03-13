Quantcast

FEATURED MOVER | Paul Martin, The Baltimore Station

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2018

Paul Martin has been named the first assistant clinical director in the history of The Baltimore Station, a residential treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and addiction to self-sufficiency. The position was created to support the organization as it continues to expand its treatment programming and services. Martin, who has been with the ...

