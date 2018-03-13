Quantcast

Goucher launches $100 million fundraising campaign

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter March 13, 2018

Goucher college unveiled the "Undaunted" campaign at the Goucher Awards Gala and Celebration on Saturday.  The college said it has already raised $43 million of its goal. Goucher plans to use the money to fund a number of projects, including an integrative learning hub, a new dining hall and student services building, a new science research center ...

