Hoelter Vocational Training Center graduates 34 in Baltimore ceremony

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2018

The National Center on Institutions and Alternatives celebrated the graduation of 34 veterans from the Herbert J. Hoelter Vocational Training Center during a March 13 ceremony in Baltimore. Of the 34 veterans, 14 graduated from the Commercial Driver’s License class, seven from the automotive class and 11 completed the HVAC certification course. Early last month, ...

