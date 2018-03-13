Quantcast

Jennifer Simon | Oak Crest and Charlestown

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2018

Jennifer Simon has been named health insurance resources manager with Oak Crest and Charlestown, Erickson Living retirement communities in Baltimore County. Simon brings more than 25 years of sales experience to the position in the banking, insurance and investment sectors. Previously, she has worked for F&G Life, APWU Health Plan and Transamerica Corporation. She has also ...

