Md. officer accused of condom, oatmeal theft in off-duty job

By: Associated Press March 13, 2018

GERMANTOWN — A Maryland police officer is accused of stealing several items including instant oatmeal and two boxes of condoms during his off-duty security job at a Walmart. News outlets report Montgomery County Police Officer 25-year-old Jose A. Barahona was charged with several offenses, including theft less than $100. According to court filings, Barahona took the items ...

