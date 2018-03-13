Quantcast

Md. Senate panel OKs bill to name court plaza for late senator

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 13, 2018

In tribute to a fallen member, the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved legislation to name a plaza near the Bel Air district courthouse in memory of Sen. H. Wayne Norman Jr., who died in his sleep March 4 at age 62. Senate Bill 1259 is expected to be passed soon and unanimously by both ...

