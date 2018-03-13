Quantcast

The Red Devils to host fourth annual Wine Women & Shoes fundraiser

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2018

The Red Devils, a Maryland-based nonprofit supporting families living with breast cancer, will host the fourth annual Wine Women & Shoes event May 6 at the Delta Hotels Hunt Valley. The event will bring together more than 300 women for an afternoon of fashion and fun. Proceeds from the event will provide thousands of breast cancer families ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo