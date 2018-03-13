Quantcast

Union Collective in Baltimore rapidly developing

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 13, 2018

The transformation of a massive industrial building in the shadow of the 41st Street Bridge along the Jones Falls into the Union Collective project continues at a rapid pace. During a hard-hat tour on Tuesday, two of Union Craft Brewing’s co-founders along with representatives from companies, such as Vent Coffee, Earth Treks Climbing & Fitness and ...

