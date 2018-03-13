Quantcast

Upper Chesapeake Hematology & Oncology Services earns national recognition

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2018

The National Committee for Quality Assurance announced Tuesday Bel Air-based Upper Chesapeake Hematology & Oncology Services has received recognition for its Patient-Centered Specialty Practice category and for its Oncology Medical Home program. The organization earned a Level 3 recognition as a Patient-Centered Specialty Practice, the highest level possible. For the Oncology Medical Home category, it becomes ...

