Warschawski to open New York City office

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2018

Baltimore-based advertising and marketing firm Warschawski announced Tuesday it will expand its presence in the mid-Atlantic with the opening of a new office in New York City. The new Manhattan location will enable Warschawski to be closer to its New York-based clients and positions the company for further growth with current and potential clients as well ...

