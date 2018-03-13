Senate panel OKs bill to name court plaza for late senator

In tribute to a fallen member, the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved legislation to name a plaza near the Bel Air district courthouse in memory of Sen. H. Wayne Norman Jr., who died in his sleep March 4 at age 62.

Senate Bill 1259 is expected to be passed soon and unanimously by both the Senate and House of Delegates and signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan, at which point the an area on the south side of the Mary E. W. Risteau District Court and Multi-Service Center will be named the H. Wayne Norman Jr. Plaza.

The designation is especially poignant as much of Norman’s law practice was centered in that district court, where the longtime solo practitioner represented clients in small-claims cases and traffic violations.

Norman, a Republican who represented Harford and Cecil counties, was in his first term in the Senate after serving two terms in the House of Delegates.

“We miss him greatly,” Sen. Robert A. “Bobby” Zirkin, the committee’s chair, said at the voting session. Zirkin, D-Baltimore County, said a photo of Norman will adorn the desk in front of the chair Norman used during committee sessions and which was between Sens. Jim Brochin, D-Baltimore County, and Susan Lee, D-Montgomery.

Sen. Robert G. Cassilly, chief sponsor of the bill honoring Norman, provided a humorous respite from the somber voting session as he jokingly mentioned another reason for sanctifying the late senator’s seat.

“Nobody wants to sit next to Senator Brochin,” said Cassilly, R-Harford.

Norman, who openly respected his fellow senators whom he each referred to as “buddy,” would have been laughing the loudest.