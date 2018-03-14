Quantcast

Baltimore’s plan for green network about dollars and trees

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 14, 2018

Baltimore officials hope their plan to bolster struggling communities by improving connections to parks, green spaces and trails can also be an incentive for investment and workforce development.

