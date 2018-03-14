Quantcast

Delaplaine Foundation gives $5K for MSC free admission program

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2018

The Maryland Science Center received a $5,000 grant Wednesday from the Delaplaine Foundation Inc. to support the museum’s free admission program. The free admission program welcomes 85,000 Maryland field trip students, educators, and chaperones each year to the Inner Harbor to explore informal science education through exhibits, demonstrations, planetarium shows and the museum’s IMAX Theater. Incorporated in ...

