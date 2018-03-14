Quantcast

Judges can decide Md. district’s validity, GOP voters tell justices

Filing precedes Supreme Court argument

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 14, 2018

In their last filing before the Supreme Court hears their appeal, Republican voters told the justices Tuesday that federal judges can determine if Maryland’s Democratic-led General Assembly unconstitutionally redrew a congressional district to replace a GOP House member with a Democrat. The Republican voters’ filing was in response to Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh’s argument ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo