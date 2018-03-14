Quantcast

Baltimore judge charged with ‘habitual delays’ in warrant processing

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 14, 2018

A Baltimore City District Court judge has been accused of failing to properly process at least 135 search warrants between 2007 and 2015 and instructing a law clerk to destroy unprocessed warrants in 2016. Judge Devy Patterson Russell was charged by the Maryland Commission on Judicial Disabilities with failing to carry out her duties, displaying contempt for instructions ...

