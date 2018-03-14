Quantcast

‘Maryland, My Maryland’ faces a demotion

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 14, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's state's song could get a demotion of sorts under a bill preliminarily approved by the state Senate. "Maryland, My Maryland," the official state song, could find itself relegated to a footnote in state history and re-designated as the historical state song under legislation tentatively approved by the Senate Wednesday. It's a change some lawmakers ...

