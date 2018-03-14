Quantcast

Activists to protest Maryland pipeline before deadline

By: Associated Press March 14, 2018

Clean-water activists in Maryland say drinking water could be polluted by a planned pipeline that would carry natural gas under the Potomac River and C & O Canal.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo