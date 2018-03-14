Quantcast

Maryland Senate passes response to federal tax overhaul

By: Associated Press Brian Witte March 14, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — A measure to increase standard tax deductions in Maryland passed the Senate on Wednesday as part of the state's response to the federal tax overhaul. The 46-0 vote sends the bill to the House. The measure increases the standard tax deduction by $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples for three years. The deduction will ...

