Quantcast

Judge sides with Md. transgender teen in suit over school locker rooms

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Ann E. Marimow March 14, 2018

A Maryland high school's policy blocking a transgender student from using the boys' locker room singles him out for discrimination and "harms his health and well-being," a federal judge in Baltimore has ruled.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo