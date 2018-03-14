Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Five arrested for blocking Md. State House entrance

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 14, 2018

Five women were arrested Wednesday afternoon after they blocked one entrance to the Maryland State House as part of a protest of a natural gas pipeline proposed for western Maryland. The women blocked the first floor entrance to the building for more than 90 minutes in hopes that police would arrest them. Officers watched from inside ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo