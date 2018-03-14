Quantcast

Toys R Us to sell or close all 800 US stores; 9 in Md. affected

By: The Washington Post By Abha Bhattarai March 14, 2018

Beleaguered toy store chain Toys R Us is planning to sell or close all 800 of its U.S. stores, including nine in Maryland, affecting as many as 33,000 jobs as the company winds down its operations after six decades, according to a source familiar with the matter. Toy industry expert Jim Silver said Toys R Us ...

