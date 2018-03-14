Quantcast

Y Head Start Center at Fayette to open in Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2018

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, the Y in Central Maryland partners, community leaders, children and families will celebrate the opening of the transformed Y Head Start Center at Fayette during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at 10 a.m. The state-of- the-art early childhood learning center, at 1100 E. Fayette St., is in the Pleasant View Gardens community and serves ...

