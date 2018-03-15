Baltimore creative accelerator welcomes 10 firms to first cohort

The Baltimore Creatives Acceleration Network announced its inaugural cohort for its Founder Fellowship program.

The 17 fellows from 10 companies will go through a series of workshops designed to accelerate their business.

The companies will also receive resources including legal services from DLA Piper and the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts and six months of incubation space.

The participating companies are:

Butchers Hill Workshop, which offers design and branding using illustrated works and graphics for everything from creative exhibitions to retail;

Le MONADE, a beverage boutique offering small-batch drink mixers, blends and syrups;

Marta Ali Studios manufactures 3-D building materials, with a specialized focus on digital design and fabrication, that can be used as wall panels and other interior elements for restaurants, residences and film sets;

Mess in a Bottle, a custom T-shirt company shipping items in a bottle-shaped container;

Power Nail Decals, a design company offering culturally celebratory nail stickers, designed by women of color;

Pretty Much Academy will offer in-person and online education for aspiring makeup artists;

Rise of Charm City LLC, a podcast consulting business offering clients the ability to produce and distribute their audio content, focusing on personal narratives;

Six Point Pictures, a film and media production company focused on Baltimore stories and finding new voices of color;

Style Trail, an app connecting barber and beauty shop owners to licensed professionals to help fill their booths; and

The Regal Group, a clothing company offering apparel inspired by the founders' West African roots.

The Maryland Institute College of Art launched BCAN last year as an initiative to foster Baltimore’s creative economy.