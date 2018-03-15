Quantcast

Senate panel weighs threats of mass violence

Bill filed in wake of deadly Fla. school shooting makes threats against minors a more serious offense

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 15, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – Amid students' dramatic calls for change following a deadly school shooting in Florida, a Senate panel heard conflicting testimony Thursday on legislation to make it a crime to knowingly threaten violence that would seriously injure to at least five people if it were carried out. The legislation drew praise from the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ ...

