Forward progress, in a different direction

We all need to start thinking of progress in life more holistically. As attorneys, we often limit our view of life from professional progression to professional progression. But our lives also include family, friends, non-professional affiliations and our mental and physical health. We are and are defined by more than our jobs.

For me, that fact was slow to be realized and difficult to accept. As a high school senior, I worked two jobs and took community colleges classes in addition to a full load of classes, several student clubs and running track. Even as a very active college student, I graduated undergrad with two degrees in four years. I graduated from law school a semester early while earning the highest pro bono distinction and tried more jury trials than the rest of the class combined in my prosecutor clinic.

My drive said “go, go, go” not as a want but as an experienced necessity. Slow motion felt like no motion. And no motion felt like I was moving backward. Like sharks must keep moving forward to live, we all must continue to grow and move forward in life. Growth is a defining characteristic of a living thing.

Two recent events made clear to me that the necessary growth in life cannot and should not be purely professional.

A founding partner of my firm, Sidney Schlachman, died in January. Mr. Schlachman, who was in the office every day at age 90,was one of the nicest and kindest people I have ever had the honor of knowing. Anyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him, either personally or professionally, both respected and liked him. Professionally, he helped found the firm more than 40 years ago and was responsible for founding many of the state’s Fraternal Order of Police lodges, which remain a primary client of ours to this day.

But after he died, people spoke just as much about his other two passions besides work. Mr. Schlachman focused his life on family and his faith and is fondly remembered for his devotion to all three. Remembering Mr. Schlachman reminds me how important the other aspects of life can be.

Last month, my wife gave birth to our second child, our son, Teddy. When our daughter, Charlie, was born 17 months ago, I started to draw back on some of my bar association activities and stopped teaching after three years of being an adjunct professor. I started to realize there was only so much time to go around, so I should try to do fewer activities but be better at them.

Certainly, some of the professional network-enhancing activities have been chopped from my calendar, and I’d like to say my worries that I’ve somehow stalled, that I’m hurting myself in the long run, that the feeling to “go, go, go” have subsided. They have not.

But even as they try their best to make sure I get minimal sleep the night before court, I look into the eyes of my children, I hold and smell them, kiss and hug them, and try to remember: all of that is growth. They are part of my progression.