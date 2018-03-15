Jessica Vess | Hunt A Killer

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2018

Jessica Vess has been named controller with Hunt A Killer, a Baltimore-based interactive entertainment company. Vess joins the company as a CPA with 18 years of experience in accounting and finance roles. She will work alongside the executive team to ensure financial stability during fast-paced growth. Vess will perform and oversee all aspects of full-cycle accounting, ...

