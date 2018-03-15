Juliet O’Connor and Taylor Smith | Crosby Marketing Communications

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2018

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications expanded its social media team with the addition of Juliet O’Connor and Taylor Smith as social media specialists. Both will focus on creating real-time content, managing social media channels and using analytics to optimize program performance. O’Connor joins Crosby from Planit in Baltimore. She graduated from Towson University with a Bachelor of ...

