Kim Keenan: Maryland can’t fix net neutrality

By: Commentary: Kim Keenan March 15, 2018

As the long debate on “net neutrality” continues into its second decade, one thing has been clear: In a country built on free speech, America must have an open internet. Real net neutrality boils down to three principles: there must be no blocking or censorship of legitimate online content; no throttling (slowing down of content); ...

