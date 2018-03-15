Quantcast

Md. moves toward expanding laser pointer ban to targeting cars, boats

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 15, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — An extension of Maryland's prohibition on misuse of laser pointers to cars and boats received a quick hearing in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Thursday after passing the House of Delegates unanimously last month. House Bill 125 expands a state law prohibiting a person from intentionally shining a laser pointer at the operator of an aircraft ...

