Pugh opposes Maryland probe of Baltimore police scandal

By: Associated Press March 15, 2018

Baltimore's mayor is opposing a proposal to have the state investigate the corruption scandal that has roiled Baltimore police, citing existing federal monitoring and her police chief's pursuit of an independent inquiry.

