Quantcast

Group formed to oppose Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby fizzles

By: Associated Press March 15, 2018

A spokesman for a super PAC created to oppose Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby in the upcoming election says it has fizzled and is shutting down.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo