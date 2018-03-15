Quantcast

What is the proper role of a party-appointed arbitrator?

By: Commentary: Judge Albert J. Matricciani, Jr. March 15, 2018

Coming to arbitration practice from years on the bench, I was somewhat surprised to encounter party-appointed arbitrators who were not entirely impartial. Because commercial arbitration has its roots in labor arbitration and collective bargaining negotiations with company and union representatives playing key roles, the practice spilled over into our domestic arbitration world. It took the ...

