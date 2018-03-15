Quantcast

Modu Tech joins The Baltimore Station’s corporate giving program

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2018

Modu Tech, a Baltimore-based turnkey carpentry business providing products and services to general contractors, joined The Baltimore Station’s “Friends of The Station” corporate giving program Thursday with a $10,000 donation to help the residential treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and substance use disorder to self-sufficiency. The donation is an expansion of Modu ...

