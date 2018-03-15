Quantcast

March 15, 2018

OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR
METROPOLITAN MARYLAND OFFICE
Maryland Legal Aid, located in Landover, MD, announces the opportunity for a full-time office administrator to qualified applicants.  Responsibilities:  Efficient and effective management of all administration of a large law office totaling 31 staff.  Manage incoming calls, mail and correspondence, and handling of bills, office technology, and all other matters required for functioning of office.  Directly supervise 3 Administrative Assistants.  Handle inquiries from clients, attorneys, third parties and members of the public in a pleasant and professional manner.   Type 50+ WPM, proficient in Microsoft Office software and office technology, experience in managing and leading people.  Spanish language proficiency desirable.
