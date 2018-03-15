The Daily Record opens up nominations for Reader Rankings awards

The Daily Record is accepting nominations through March 28 for businesses for its 2018 Reader Rankings Awards.

Last year, The Daily Record honored more than 145 winners in more than 45 categories in the program.

Anyone can nominate a business for the ranking awards in category groups that include top employers, entertainment, general business, education, real estate, finance/accounting/insurance providers, health care, legal services and technology. Once the nominations are counted, the top five nominees in each of 116 categories will advance to the final ballot.

Also, people who nominate 25 or more businesses could win $250.

The nomination ballot can be found at http://thedailyrecord.secondstreetapp.com/Reader-Ranking-2018/ .