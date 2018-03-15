Quantcast

Advocates push for reporting requirement in workplace sexual harassment bill

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 15, 2018

Advocates for a bill to prohibit provisions or policies that waive legal remedies of sexual harassment claims in the workplace asked the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday to keep a reporting requirement that was gutted from the House version. “The reporting requirements in my mind are the heart of the bill,” Lisae C. Jordan, executive director ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo