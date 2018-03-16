Accelerate Baltimore brings in 7 companies for next cohort

Seven companies will participate in this year’s Accelerate Baltimore program, the Emerging Technology Centers announced Friday.

So far, the accelerator has supported 34 companies that have raised $15.7 million in funding, creating 95 jobs in Baltimore.

This year’s cohort has seven companies for the first time as a result of several strong applications, said Deb Tillett, president of the Emerging Technology Centers.

“ETC and Accelerate Baltimore continue to resonate and have an impact on Baltimore,” she said in a statement. “The quality of this year’s applicants was striking and as a result, the Abell Foundation was generous enough to allow us to increase the total to seven companies in Accelerate Baltimore’s seventh cohort.”

The companies participating in the program will receive $25,000 each and 13 weeks of programming designed to help get products to market quickly. The program also includes access to 16 mentors, weekly guest speakers and executive coaching.

The accelerator will culminate with a pitch night in June. One of the companies will receive an additional $100,000 after completing the program.

“Accelerate Baltimore has become a valuable resource for the development and growth of entrepreneurs and startups in the City of Baltimore,” said William H. Cole, president & CEO of Baltimore Development Corporation, in a statement. “This program provides the right climate for startups to succeed, including access to capital and business advisers, which are vital to the process. These small businesses are gaining the tools they need to become sustainable and profitable ventures creating new employment opportunities in the city.”

This year’s participants are:

At Night Athletic – Illuminated athletic apparel focusing on safety with rechargeable, built-in LED lights and additional safety features, including distress alarm and associated mobile application to text emergency contacts a predefined message and GPS location;

ClearMask – The first full-face transparent surgical mask that makes health care more human by facilitating whole-face communication for more compassionate and inclusive connections;

Fleet by MasT – A complete software suite enabling organizations to maximize the effectiveness of their missions by streamlining operations and driving sustained member engagement;

IsItGood – A social discovery and personalized recommendation platform for podcasts that lets users keep up with what their friends are listening to and find their next favorite podcast;

Minnowtech – An application and phone attachment that provides anglers with the technologies for real-time fish measurement with simplified analyses to track, interpret and understand their catch;

Sonavi Labs – A next generation smart stethoscope with on-board diagnostic capabilities that empowers community health workers and physicians alike by improving access to health care in non-traditional clinical environments and by allowing for home and remote patient monitoring; and

Well-Kept Beauty – A mobile application helping ingredient-conscious consumers manage their skin health by monitoring and tracking cosmetic ingredients and expiration.