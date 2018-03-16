Quantcast

Capital Teas to close Westfield Annapolis location

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2018

Specialty tea provider Capital Teas Inc. announced Friday it will close its store at Westfield Annapolis, citing a considerable downturn in business over the past few years and a drop in foot traffic at the shopping center for the decision. The company will now consolidate its Annapolis retail presence and focus its efforts on its flagship ...

